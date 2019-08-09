Kindy to celebrate Under-8s Week

Peregian Beach Community Kindergarten's favourite annual celebration of children will be on Sunday, August 18.

CHILDREN will be celebrated at a community event in Peregian with a fundraiser to honour the fun of being a child and learning through play.

Peregian Beach Community Kindergarten’s Barefoot in the Park will be held alongside the Peregian Markets on Sunday, August 18.

The celebration has been going since 1988 and features plenty of free fun for the kids, including nature art, painting, clay modelling, bubble blowing and the chance to explore a police car and ambulance.

For a small fee, kids can get their faces painted, visit the animal farm, grab a treat at the cake stall and enjoy a barbecue brunch.

Centre co-director Lisa Stanley said they are looking forward to this year’s event.

“It is a wonderful experience for all involved,” Ms Stanley said.

“The staff really enjoy connecting with our local community, meeting new families, and reuniting with our past families.

“The children have a great time with all the activities, and it is a great opportunity for our community to all get together and celebrate Under 8s.”

Ms Stanley said Peregian Beach Community Kindergarten has been nurturing and educating children in the same centre for the past 37 years and prides itself on providing an environment that cherishes the fun-loving and inquisitive nature of children and their unique personalities. Past, present and future students, and the local community, are invited to join the kindy for their celebrations of being ‘under eight’.

Barefoot in the Park runs from 9-11.30am.