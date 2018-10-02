Kindy's new worm farm

INTERACTIVE: Kindy-goers at Noosaville Childcare Centre had fun meeting their new worm friends.

INTERACTIVE: Kindy-goers at Noosaville Childcare Centre had fun meeting their new worm friends. Caitlin Zerafa

SUSTABILITY and looking after the environment are regular learning topics for kindergarten students at Noosaville Childcare Centre, and now it is home to their very own worm farm.

Last Thursday Noosa Council's Waste Education Officer Emma Menzies visited the children to teach them about recycling and worm farming to help encourage composting and reduce food waste.

"They get to see the full closed loop system,” Ms Menzies said.

"The food scraps they put into the worm farm are broken down and become liquid worm castings, which they can collect and, in the case of Noosaville Childcare Centre, use as fertiliser on their veggie patch.”

"I make sure to teach the kids what the worms can and can't eat and how often they should add in more vegetable scraps. It's exciting for them to see how the worms eat through it all.”

Centre director Kristy Thompson said they try and teach the children sustainable practices, and this farm will give them an opportunity to understand how composting works.

"We have an in-house chef who provides all the meals and all the organic waste will go to the worm farm,” Ms Thompson said.

"It creates a bit of a cycle and is embedding sustainable practices.”

"We are trying to encourage the families to continue the conversation about sustainability at home,” Ms Thompson said.

This visit was part of Noosa Council's interactive waste education program covering issues including the impact of rubbish on marine life.

Children learnt about the importance of recycling and were shown examples of recyclable and non-recyclable common household waste.

"The focus is on the things the kids can do at home to minimise waste and recycle more,” Ms Menzies said.