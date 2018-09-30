Kinetic takes bronze

FOR FANS OF COFFEE: Yvonne Skett at work in Benchpresso, located in Frank's Gym.

FOR FANS OF COFFEE: Yvonne Skett at work in Benchpresso, located in Frank's Gym.

KINETIC Coffee is the name of the coffee that was awarded with a bronze medal at last month's Royal Hobart Fine Food Awards, in Hobart, Tasmania.

The coffee, 100 per cent Arabica and roasted locally, is made with beans from Brazil and Ethiopia.

The creator Yvonne Skett won the third place in the category for Cappuccino Classic International style.

She recognises that Australia is known as a "coffee lovers'” country.

"We have lots of good coffees around here but we are trying to do something different and special,” Yvonne said.

"It was a wonderful surprise to begin our new project here in Noosa with this medal.”

Kinetic Coffee is available at Benchpresso which is located within the iconic Franks Gym, in Noosa Junction.

The new health bar first opened its doors on August 27 and is now open to the public from 5.30am-2pm, Monday to Friday.

Benchpresso also offers post workout smoothies, superfood bowls and healthy lunch specials.

Kinetic Coffee at Benchpresso is at 14 Lanyana Way, Noosa Heads. Phone 0407108072.

Look for Benchpresso on Facebook and Instagram, or email benchpressoatfranks @gmail.com.