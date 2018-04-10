King of tasty hybrids ready for a serve at Civic

NEW OFFER: Noosa Civic Donut King's Lotto Hayes can't wait to give the hybrid V Donuts a serve.

NEW OFFER: Noosa Civic Donut King's Lotto Hayes can't wait to give the hybrid V Donuts a serve. Peter Gardiner

DONUT King Noosa Civic has announced a joint venture with V Energy to produce a stimulating energy drink/donut hybrid.

The iconic Donut King brand, which introduced the Australian masses to cinnamon donuts in 1981, experimented with donut fries in 2017, and tapped into the nation's nostalgia last year with its Un-Grown Up range, has launched the first Australian donut and guarana fusion.

The new V Donut delivers all of the functional benefits of guarana and is a classic Berliner donut coated in green sugar crystals and filled with gooey, guarana-spiked filling.

Donut King Noosa Civic franchise partner Zac Carew said disrupting the market with new products and novel ideas allowed the brand to simultaneously maintain loyal customers and attract new ones.

"Product innovations are a sure-fire way to drive foot traffic into our store, and we're confident our new V Donut will generate a positive influx of customers from our local community,” Zac said.

Recently Donut King has also dabbled with digital innovations, with the launch of its successful gamification app, Donut Rush, which Zac said was part of the brand's overall strategy to enhance consumer interaction with the well-loved brand.

"We need to ensure we remain in tune with the evolving food landscape to secure the store's performance into the future,” Zac said.

"Innovative concepts like Donut Rush and unique partnerships like this one with global powerhouse, V Energy, play an important role in achieving this.”