KINGAROY COURT: Man facing child porn charges breaches bail

A man previously convicted of manslaughter has appeared in court after failing to meet the bail conditions set by a magistrate in relation to new charges of possessing child abuse material.

John Joseph Beltrame pleaded guilty in Kingaroy Magistrates Court on Monday (March 8) to seven counts of breaching bail conditions to plead guilty to the charges.

Beltrame was granted bail in April 2020 after being charged with three counts of possessing child abuse material. He was last year committed to stand trial in the Kingaroy District Court, and his lawyer told the court he would be pleading not guilty.

The court was told during his bail hearing Beltrame previously served a 16-year jail term for the manslaughter of a 17-year-old prostitute in New South Wales, as well as a further six-and-a-half year sentence for strangling a sex shop worker in Toowoomba.

As part of his bail conditions Beltrame was required to report to Kingaroy police every Monday and Thursday between 8am and 4pm.

However, he breached this condition a total of seven times across January 7 and 28, as well as February 4, 8, 11, 15 and 18.

Police prosecutor sergeant Pepe Gangemi told the court Beltrame was sent a letter on October 19 last year by the Kingaroy Police OIC regarding his "continuing noncompliance with bail conditions" as he wasn't reporting within the time frames.

Sergeant Gangemi said Beltrame was arrested on February 25, and charged with the seven breaches.

He provided police with a work logbook detailing hours he was working, showing he was at work for several of the periods he failed to report.

Despite this, Magistrate Andrew Sinclair noted "on some days he's definitely working the whole period and other days he's not, but in no case does he seek permission to report on a different day".

Sgt Gangemi submitted a "tall fine" was in order to make it clear the seriousness of the conditions.

"(It) has been explained to Mr Beltrame that the matters are serious and that he is to report as required," Sergeant Gangemi said.

"He simply has not taken this seriously."

Beltrame was represented by duty lawyer Mark Werner, who told the court his client had attempted to report by phone and out of hours - and that he had now had the conditions altered so he reported between 5am and 6pm.

Mr Werner also noted Beltrame was caught between needing to remain employed and his reporting obligations.

"He applied for legal aid and was rejected. So obviously he's working very hard so that he can afford private representation for the charges for which he is on bail," Mr Werner said.

Magistrate Sinclair took into account his early plea.

"The reporting obligations of bail are serious, and I note that you have been attempting to report on some occasions in compliance with the orders, but not on others," Magistrate Sinclair said.

Beltrame was fined one amount of $500 for the offences.

