A Kingaroy teenager has been fined after casuing a multi vehicle crash on the D’Aguilar Highway. (Picture: File)
Crime

Kingaroy teen flees scene after causing three vehicle crash

Tristan Evert
29th Oct 2020 6:00 AM
A 17-YEAR-old Kingaroy teenager was slapped with multiple fines after he fled the scene of a three vehicle crash after causing it.

On Saturday October 24 at 9.15am, police attended a traffic crash on the D'Aguilar Highway in Coolabunia.

The 17-year-old was driving a Toyota utility, travelling Southbound behind a Toyota station wagon.

He attempted to overtake the Toyota station wagon, however did not see a Subaru station wagon travelling in the opposite northbound lane.

At the last minute the teenager braked and attempted to re-enter the southbound lane, making contact with the rear of the Toyota station wagon.

He then spun and turned into the oncoming lane, making contact with the rear drivers side door of the Subaru station wagon before fleeing the scene.

Police later located the teenager who was issued infringement notices for driving unaccompanied on a learners permit, failing to remain at the scene of a crash and careless driving.

For the first offence he was fined $213 and lost four demerit points.

For the second offence he was fined $266 and for the careless driving he was fined $533 and lost three demerit points.

South Burnett

