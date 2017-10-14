Kiss of life for a weary surf club

FRESH LOOK: The Sunshine Beach SLSC will look like this if a major upgrade is approved as expected next week in council.

FRESH LOOK: The Sunshine Beach SLSC will look like this if a major upgrade is approved as expected next week in council. Contributed

WHILE the recent public focus has been on a suggested upgrade to the Peregian Beach surf lifesaving facility operated by Noosa Heads SLSC, its neighbour to the north looks to have secured a major makeover.

Noosa planning committee councillors including Mayor Tony Wellington are supporting the overhaul of the Sunshine Beach SLSC, a popular social and recreation hub which is showing its 30 plus years of age. A report to council's planning committee said the application seeks to "create a new surf club" to improve the venue's amenity and functionality and will have a more appealing built structure with an undulating roof line which will not go above the allowable 11m.

Council planning staff have considered the sight lines impacts on nearby neighbouring buildings such as the Costa Nova.

"The proposed extensions and renovations to the clubhouse will result in changes in views for three of the Costa Nova units, however the majority of the view will be retained," the planning report said.

It found the proposed development mostly retains the broad scale views of Sunshine Beach and that no public objections were received.

The overall renovations which will see about 600sq m of expansion would not amount to any "real increase in total use area" of the existing surf club land lease and will see mostly a reconfiguration of parking on site.

There will be an additional four car spaces on Webb Rd and parking improvements to the north-east of the club.

Cr Wellington said this was overall redevelopment was "a terrific result" which came about from the surf club and council staff working together.

"This is the ideal scenario. It's changed substantially from when the applicant first showed me their plans," he said.

"That's obviously as the result of negotiating rather than trying to steam-roll something through. This is a result that everyone can live with."

Cr Brian Stockwell told staff he was "actually pleasantly surprised" by the outcome.

"I thought the carparking was going to be the killer and you've managed to identify a logic which I'm not going to query," he said.

Cr Ingrid Jackson said she was "very happy" with the proposal but asked about the possible greater use of the venue for weddings and functions. She was told the club total area use would only increase by about 6 sq m and the council staff believe there will not be space for expanded functions.

Peter Gardiner