Kitesurf business in running for gong

THE team at Adventure Sports never dreamt a nomination in the Queensland Outdoor Recreation Awards would result in them being named as one of four finalists.

Adventure Sports Kitesurf Australia has operated in Noosa since 1999 and since 2017 with current owners, the Tarr family.

Fiona and George Tarr, together with sons Simon and Liam, have being supporting the local Kitesurfing and Stand Up Paddle Boarding community for more than 12 years now and this award is the result of their commitment to offering advocacy, support and training to people of all social and economic backgrounds enjoy these fantastic sports and the pristine local environment.

The criteria for judging this award includes excellent role-modelling, ethical practises, operating with industry best practises, responsible use of the environment, dedication to the broader community, a consistently high quality of service, active involvement in the community and environmental projects and so much more.

“It was a real honour to be selected among the finalists and encouragement from the locals has been awesome,” Fiona said.

The winner of the award will be announced at the QORF industry dinner held in Brisbane on October 25.