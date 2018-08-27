Kiwi slams Aussies who trashed his Airbnb

Ravi Punjwani says a bunch of Australians trashed his Auckland home. Picture: Dean Purcell/NZ Herald

AN AUCKLAND Airbnb host is disgusted after Australian guests who rented his property on Bledisloe game night trashed the house and broke his "no parties" rule.

Ravi Punjwani said he prided himself on taking close care of all the properties he managed.

But he was disgusted by the state of his Onehunga property after a group of 16 Australians used the accommodation for their trip to New Zealand to watch the test match at Eden Park, the New Zealand Herald reported.

Ravi Punjwani assess the damage to his Auckland home. Picture: Dean Purcell/NZ Herald

On Sunday morning, the suburban home was littered with glass fragments and empty beer bottles after the All Blacks dominated the Wallabies on Saturday night.

Clothing and bedding was strewn throughout the house with several pairs of underwear among the items that had been left behind by the occupants.

The Aussies left their undies behind. Picture: Dean Purcell/NZ Herald

There were also smudge marks on the carpet and a small dent in the lounge wall as well as splatters of liquid on the walls and ceiling.

Mr Punjwani said the group had broken the house rules by having such a large party.

"We don't allow such groups, if you want to party you can't rent our house," he said.

"This is a residential area."

A bit of evidence of their trip to Auckland. Picture: Dean Purcell/NZ Herald

It was important to respect the peace and quiet of the area, he said.

"They have covered the smoke alarm because they want to smoke in here," Mr Punjwani said.

That was another breach of the rules, because it was strictly a no-smoking area, he said.

It was frustrating, he explained, for the young family who immigrated to New Zealand two years ago.

The home was left in a state. Picture: Dean Purcell/NZ Herald

"This is our dream project. We want to add more houses (to the business)," he said.

A lot of time it felt like a mistake to be involved in managing rental properties but maybe "some day we will find a way to resolve all these issues".

"We would never do this (to someone else's home)," he said.

Weird marks on the walls. Picture: Dean Purcell/NZ Herald

Mr Punjwani said the renter had assured him there would be no parties after he changed the booking from one person to 16, and also made inquiries about whether or not the bond was refundable.

He has insurance for the house, not including contents, but his excess was $1000 so it was unlikely he would claim in this instance, he said.

The person who rented the property has been approached for comment.

