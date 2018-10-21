Menu
Login
A New Zealand woman has had her licence suspended over drink driving charges.
A New Zealand woman has had her licence suspended over drink driving charges. Jesper Wittorff
Crime

Kiwi tourist blows her licence driving wrong way down street

21st Oct 2018 9:11 AM | Updated: 10:44 AM

A TEEN tourist from New Zealand who drove the wrong way down a one-way street in Byron Bay last night then blew twice the legal blood alcohol limit.

Police were conducting mobile random breath tests in the Byron Bay CBD about 12.15am this morning when they observed the 18-year-old driving down the street, with four passengers on board.

Her car was stopped on Lawson St and she was subjected to a road side breath test that produced a positive result.

As a result she was detained for a formal breath analysis at Byron Bay Police Station, which have a reading of 0.108 grams of alcohol.

She was charged with mid-range PCA and her licence was suspended.

byron bay byron bay police editors picks mid-range drink driving northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Who's playing where

    Who's playing where

    News See who's playing across the Noosa Region this coming weekend

    • 21st Oct 2018 12:00 PM
    New era in sight for growing Noosa Open Studios

    New era in sight for growing Noosa Open Studios

    News Noosa Open Studios is looking for a new president

    Looking to preserve our Noosa quality of living

    Looking to preserve our Noosa quality of living

    News Graduate planner is wary of over-development

    Endeavour marks 20 years in Noosa

    Endeavour marks 20 years in Noosa

    News Noosa's Endeavour Foundation will have an open day on October 24

    Local Partners