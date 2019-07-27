Kiwis' mountain kings are coming to rattle Pomona

RACE HOPE: Looking up to the challenge is Kiwi Anna O'Brien.

HAVING taken our crown as world netball champions, the Kiwis are coming to Pomona on Sunday to claim the King of the Mountain.

Or so they hope, as five New Zealanders from sister event the Kawerau King of the Mountain are in town looking for Trans-Tasman bragging rights.

The Bendigo Bank International Mountain Challenge is part of the Pomona King of the Mountain Festival and it will be a first for Kiwis Anna O'Brien, Teunis Schoneveld and Luke Seufert, while Glen Stricot-Tarboton and Jana Longney are returning to MtCooroora.

Stricot-Tarboton returns after racing at Pomona in 2013 and 2014, the latter of which he was the junior men's winner.

"Running is a very simple sport, I enjoy the way running up mountains allows the routine of life to be put into perspective,” he said.

"It is easy to get caught into the routine of home and work but by getting out and standing on the summit of a mountain I am able to look out over those commitments and appreciate the magnitude of the small part of the world we live in.”

O'Brien is a mother of three looking to have some fun on her Pomona debut.

"I have three young children and started a new career as a beginner teacher this year, both of which have impacted the training I would have liked to have done,” she said.

"Pomona is an anomaly for me, which is part of its appeal. I hadn't known what to expect at the Kawerau King of the Mountain race but it was such brutal fun and the community support was so special that getting the chance to be part of the Kawerau twin race is super exciting.”

Forty-two-year-old Schoneveld wants to beat as many Aussies as he can and is hoping to crack the 30-minute mark.

"I had set myself a challenge at the end of last year to do a run a day for 2019, this has helped me get motivated to train and get my fitness and speed up to achieve my goals for Pomona,” he said.

"In my training is obviously plenty of hill work.”

Pomona race director Dan King says the relationship between the two events has resulted in a friendly rivalry.

Having Kiwi runners cross the ditch to represent New Zealand adds another level of interest, with the fastest runners from Australia and NZ often going head-to-head.