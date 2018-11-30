Sickening moment star breaks neck

South Korea star Lee Seung-mo broke his neck in a sickening fall in the K-League play-offs yesterday.

The Gwangju FC star, 20, went up for a header and landed on his neck in a disturbing passage of play - also breaking his finger in the process.

Lee lost consciousness in the fall and was rushed to hospital where it was revealed he broke three vertebrae.

The moment the game turned on its head.

Speaking on the incident, a club spokesman said: "He only remembers going for the header and then he lost his memory until he arrived at the emergency room.

"He regained consciousness after arrival at the emergency room in Yuseong-Sun Hospital. He complained of pain in my left and my back.

"There was no abnormality in the CT scan, only three fractures of the cervical vertebrae.

"He was transferred to the hospital of Chosun University in Gwangju that night and interviewed with a neurosurgery attending physician.

"The left-hand finger fracture was confirmed."

Lee will now be out for around three months - and will be watched at hospital for the next few weeks.

The statement continued: "He will be discharged from hospital for two to three weeks after stabilisation and restoration because there are no other abnormalities.

"It will take two to three months to recover completely."

Lee was part of South Korea's Under-23 side for the Asian Games - with his nation famously winning the gold medal, allowing Son Heung-min and his teammates to avoid military service.

But the 20-year-old's Gwangju side lost the playoff semi 1-0 at the hands of Daejeon Citizen.