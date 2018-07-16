What happened to $30 Kmart favourite?

A cult kitchen buy from Kmart has gone missing.

BLINK, and chances are you missed out on one of Kmart's most sought after kitchen appliances to date.

Credited for creating pies, pizzas and even pancakes in minutes - Kmart's $29 pie maker proved to be so popular when it landed on the shelves, it seems to have disappeared from sale.

The pie maker, which has its own Facebook page with more than 16k members, is designed to create your traditional pie. But with a few alterations, the group created recipes to cover breakfast, lunch, dinner and even dessert.

The versatility - and the budget price tag - led shoppers across the country to snap up the device, but it appears the pie maker has run its course at the discount retailer.

"When your 3 Kmarts in the area are sold out of pie makers and they don't know when the next delivery is - why?!," one person questioned on the Kmart Pie Maker Recipes Australia Facebook page.

"The pie maker continues to be sold out," another added. "Kmart have even removed it from their website now!"

"Kmart have them for $29 but most stores are sold out and I believe from comments today online they have disappeared?" another added.

"Why can't I get a pie maker!?" another added.

News.com.au contacted a spokesman for the discount retailer, who said the device had sold out but hope to have them back in store in September.

"Due to popular demand the Kmart pie maker is currently sold out," the spokesman said.

"Deliveries of stock will arrive in store across the next six weeks with a larger shipment due in September. We thank our customers for their patience."

From quiche to doughnuts and even cupcakes, the pie maker has been a hit for Kmart shoppers.

The pie maker has been credited for creating everything from pies to scones, quiches and even doughnuts - all in under 10 minutes.

Last month, one user revealed how she used her device to create a Nutella filled doughnut that received more than 600 comments and required just eight ingredients to create.

The Nutella Doughnut that takes just 10 minutes to make.

Instead of using pastry and mince in the shells of the pie maker, some users have shared ways to create tasty treats by using bread, eggs, flour, pancake mixture and even muffin batter to cook both sweet and savoury dishes.

"I would never have thought of that. What a great idea," one person commented.

"The next recipe to try!"

One user had her own take on the sweet treat, and instead of using Nutella - she subbed in a small piece of solid chocolate in the centre and used pancake mixture instead.

"I'm using my pie maker for cupcakes & muffins more than pies," one person commented.

"I made them too but put maple syrup in the middle," another added.

"Made quiche in mine, school lunch sorted," one woman suggested for a savory option.

The Nutella doughnut, as well as quiches and scones, are a hit to create in the pie maker.

HOW TO MAKE THE NUTELLA DOUGHNUT:

Makes 12 doughnuts.

1 Cup self raising flour

¼ cup Caster Sugar

¾ cup Milk

2 Eggs

Dash of Vanilla Essence

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

60g Melted Butter

Nutella (1 teaspoon for each doughnut)

In a separate bowl, you will also need 1 cup caster sugar mixed with 1 teaspoon cinnamon powder for the doughnut coating.

1. Put self raising flour, melted butter and caster sugar in a mixing bowl.

2. In a separate jug, add milk, eggs, vanilla essence and vegetable oil.

3. Pour mixture in to flour mix, whisking until combined.

4. Heat up pie maker, and spoon in mix until it's just below 3/4 full.

5. Gently dollop the teaspoon of Nutella into the centre of each doughnut mix.

6. Close the lid and cook for 8-10 minutes.

7. They will be cooked fully when spring to the touch.

8. Remove doughnuts from pie maker, brush all over with butter and toss through sugar and cinnamon mixture.