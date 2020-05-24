Kmart is coming to Noosa, but it’s not all good news
IT SEEMS there is good news and bad news in store for Noosa shoppers.
We will soon bid a sad farewell to our Target store, but, in its place, an all new Kmart store.
In a recent release to investors, Target’s parent company Wesfarmers revealed up to 75 Target stores could close for good, and a further 92 stores could be converted to Kmart branches.
Wesfarmers, which owns both Target and Kmart, confirmed the Noosa swap could occur in the early part of 2021.
Wesfarmers managing director Rob Scott said the changes would “enhance the overall position of the Kmart Group, while also improving the commercial viability of Target”.
Managing Director of Target Australia Marina Joanou advised they were ‘committed to providing every opportunity for redeployment for our team members who will be affected by these changes.’
“We have many Target stores which remain unaffected by today’s announcement and you can continue to shop with us online with the same ease and convenience,” she said.
The full list of Target stores that will close or be converted to Kmarts has been revealed, along with timings for when the moves will take place.
TARGET STORES CLOSING
So far, Target has confirmed 53 stores across all states and territories except the Northern Territory will close. They include:
NSW:
- Armidale, early-mid 2021
- Campbelltown, July 2020
- Cooma, early-mid 2021
- Cootamundra, early-mid 2021
- Corowa, early-mid 2021
- Deniliquin, early-mid 2021
- Forbes, early-mid 2021
- Leeton, early 2021
- Merimbula, early-mid 2021
- Morisset, early-mid 2021
- Narrabri, early-mid 2021
- Nowra, early-mid 2021
- Salamander Bay, early-mid 2021
- Scone, early-mid 2021
- Wagga Wagga, early-mid 2021
- Winmalee, early-mid 2021
QLD:
- Atherton, early 2021
- Beaudesert, early-mid 2021
- Biloela, early 2021
- Casino Retail Centre, early-mid 2021
- Clifton Beach, early-mid 2021
- Emerald, early-mid 2021
- Goonellabah, early 2021
- Kippa Ring, early 2021
- Longreach, early-mid 2021
- Moranbah, early-mid 2021
- Murgon, early-mid 2021
- Murwillumbah, early 2021
VICTORIA:
- Bacchus Marsh, early-mid 2021
- Bairnsdale, early-mid 2021
- Benalla, mid 2021
- Colac, early-mid 2021
- Kerang, early-mid 2021
- Langwarrin, early-mid 2021
- Maryborough, early-mid 2021
- Myrtleford, early-mid 2021
- Traralgon, early-mid 2021
- Warragul, early-mid 2021
WA:
- Busselton, early 2021
- Karratha, early-mid 2021
- Kununurra, early-mid 2021
- Manjimup, early-mid 2021
- Margaret River, early-mid 2021
- Meadow Springs, August 2020
- Merredin, early-mid 2021
- Narrogin, early-mid 2021
SA
- Clare, early-mid 2021
- Millicent, early 2021
- Naracoorte, early-mid 2021
- Pasadena, June 2020
- Port Lincoln, early 2021
TASMANIA:
- Davenport, early-mid 2021
ACT:
- Weston Creek, early-mid 2021
TARGET STORES TO BECOME KMARTS
Again, most states and territories are affected except the ACT and Tasmania.
VICTORIA:
- Ararat, early-mid 2021
- Castlemaine, September 2020
- Cobram, July 2020
- Echuca, July 2020
- Hamilton, early 2021
- Kyabram, September 2020
- Lakes Entrance, early 2021
- Leongatha, early 2021
- Mansfield, early 2021
- Portland, early 2021
- Seymour, early 2021
- Woodend, September 2020
- Yarrawonga, early 2021
QLD:
- Ayr, early-mid 2021
- Beerwah, early-mid 2021
- Bowen, early 2021
- Charters Towers, early 2021
- Chinchilla, early 2021
- Dalby, early 2021
- Gatton, early 2021
- Goondiwindi, early 2021
- Gympie, early 2021
- Ingham, early 2021
- Mareeba, early 2021
• Noosa Junction, early 2021
- Ocean Shores Village Ctr, early 2021
- Port Douglas, early 2021
- Roma, early 2021
- Sarina, early 2021
- Stanthorpe, early 2021
- Warwick, early 2021
- Yamba, early 2021
- Yeppoon, early 2021
NSW:
- Bega, early-mid 2021
- Bowral, early 2021
- Gunnedah, early 2021
- Katoomba, early 2021
- Moree, early 2021
- Mudgee, early 2021
- Picton, early 2021
- Tumut, early 2021
- Ulladulla, early 2021
- Windsor Town S/C, early 2021
- Yass, early 2021
SA:
- Berri, early 2021
- Murray Bridge, early 2021
- Port Augusta, early 2021
- Victor Harbour, early 2021
WA:
- Esperance, early 2021
- Geraldton, early-mid 2021
- Northam, early 2021
- Pinjarra, early 2021
NT:
- Katherine, early 2021