A mum has called on Kmart to remove a set of ceramic measuring spoons from shelves after she was allegedly injured when one of them suddenly snapped.

Jaime Burgess, from Aldinga Beach in South Australia, claims she was scooping soft butter into a tablespoon when the Kmart item "suddenly snapped", slicing her right thumb.

"For those who have purchased these, please please please be careful as they snap very easily and are VERY sharp," she wrote in the Kmart Hacks & Decor Facebook group.

"I have never sliced my thumb so deep and lost a lot of blood!"

Jaime Burgess posted photos of her thumb and the spoon on Facebook to warn others. Picture: Facebook/Kmart Home Decor & Hacks

Ms Burgess told Yahoo News Australia that she had feared her thumb would be severed and had nearly passed out at the sight of so much blood.

"Blood basically poured out and I was so close to fainting, luckily my partner was home," she said.

"I could have lost my finger."

Ms Burgess said her thumb was now feeling "very sore" and she was now concerned parts of the spoon had become trapped under the skin.

Ms Burgess said she had been unable to go to hospital when the injury happened because of her two small children. Picture: Facebook/Jaime Burgess

The mum had been unable to go to hospital when the injury first happened because of her two small children but had made plans to go to a doctor.

She had also contacted Kmart about the spoon and received a $20 voucher, however, wanted the store to take the item off shelves.

"I would really just hate if something similar happened to someone else because it was so awful," Ms Burgess wrote on Facebook.

News.com.au has contacted Kmart for comment.

Ms Burgess said she had since contacted the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission to express her concerns over the product.

Originally published as Kmart item leaves mum with horror injury

Ms Burgess has called on Kmart to remove the spoons entirely. Picture: Facebook/Kmart Home Decor & Hacks