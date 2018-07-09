Knife-wielding man holds up supermarket

An 18-year-old employee was approached by the man.

A MAN armed with a knife has stolen cash and cigarettes from a Little Mountain supermarket.

At about 7.50pm on Sunday, a man entered a Parkland Blvd business and approached an 18-year-old female employee. The man brandished a knife and demanded cash and cigarettes before fleeing on foot.

He is described as Caucasian, approximately 190cm and was wearing a black hooded jumper, sunglasses and black pants.

The employee was not physically injured and police investigations are continuing.