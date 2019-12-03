Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man was today stabbed several times in his neck and chest and is believed to have also suffered lacerations to his face.
A man was today stabbed several times in his neck and chest and is believed to have also suffered lacerations to his face.
Crime

Knifeman on the run as stabbing victim fights to survive

by Elise Williams
3rd Dec 2019 6:48 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN is on the run and another in a critical condition after a serious altercation broke out on a Logan street this afternoon.

Police and paramedics rushed to the aid of a man on Dol St, Woodridge, who had reportedly been seriously injured in the broad-daylight knife attack just before 5pm.

The man, whose age is unknown, was stabbed several times in his neck and chest, and is believed to have also suffered lacerations to his face.

He has been taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition.

Police remain nearby to the Woodridge crime scene to search for the offender.

crime police hunt stabbing violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Teen sentenced for high-range drink driving

        premium_icon Teen sentenced for high-range drink driving

        Crime A teenager was found to be high-range drink driving when his unregistered ute was pulled over by police.

        The Hat Fitz Cooroy’s small hall treat

        The Hat Fitz Cooroy’s small hall treat

        News Cooroy part of the small hall festival touring treat of music.

        Coast dodges a bullet, but more danger to come

        premium_icon Coast dodges a bullet, but more danger to come

        Weather Bureau of Meteorology says things may be about to change

        Mayor denies court clash for special planning meeting

        premium_icon Mayor denies court clash for special planning meeting

        News Noosa Council answers public concern on special planning meeting.