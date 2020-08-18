Knitting to knighthood: Billie inspires famous friend

With two rare chromosomal abnormalities, epilepsy, autism and severe obsessive compulsive disorder, Billie Ballard has had her fair share of challenges.

When Billie was nine years old, her mother taught her how to crochet as a way of keeping her hands and her mind busy.

“It took three years for me to learn to make one square,” Billie said.

One square led to two, two led to three, and before long, this very talented crocheter was making complete blankets.

Little did she know her hobby would lead to recognition from the world’s most famous conservationist Sir David Attenborough.

For as long as she can remember, the Cooroibah resident has been making blankets and donating them to those less fortunate.

“I love to give my blankets to people that do so much for others,” she said.

“It gives me great joy to see how much people enjoy my blankets.”

Billie Ballard with her hard written reply from Sir David Attenborough.

Billie sent the award-winning documentarian a letter explaining to him how much he had inspired her.

To her great surprise, she received a handwritten letter back, written on his personal stationary.

“I have loved David Attenborough since I was a child,” Billie said.

“He has inspired so many, including me, to work and care for animals and the planet.”

With the handwritten letter framed proudly on her wall, this inspiring young lady is motivating other people with disabilities not to give up on their dreams.

Billie with her award-winning blanket she is donating for a good cause.

Billie has donated one of her award-winning crocheted, 100 per cent wool blankets to help raise funds for refugee movement Permayouth in Uganda.

Money raised will assist to purchase a sewing machine, books and musical instruments.

If you would like to buy a ticket to win the blanket, which won first prize at the Noosa District Show, click the link here.