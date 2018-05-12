Knives will come out - in a tasteful way

BEST OF THE BEST: Noosa's chefs get set to welcome everyone to the Noosa Food & Wine Festival.

BEST OF THE BEST: Noosa's chefs get set to welcome everyone to the Noosa Food & Wine Festival.

A BATTLE of chefs is less than a week away and the winners will be lovers of great food as the chefs put their culinary talents to the test during the annual Noosa Food and Wine Festival.

There are no prizes, only rave reviews and clean plates.

Thankfully it's a friendly battle for accolades, as chefs are renowned for their sharp silverware.

Local chefs and restaurateurs happily welcome their visiting colleagues from across Australia and team up in some amazing collaborations.

Chefs heading our way this year include Colin Fassnidge, Miguel Maestre, Paul Carmichael, Massimo Mele, George Calombaris, Kirsten Tibballs, Monty Kolodrovic, Tony Percuoco, Victor Liong, Nick Stanton, Giovanni Pilu, Analiese Gregory, Charley Snadden-Wilson, Christine Manfield, Adam D'Sylva, Matt Wilkinson, Jo Barrett and more.

The all new Festival Village at Noosa Lions Park next Friday and Saturday will feature delicious food and wine to purchase, as well as cooking demonstrations, chef's skills tables, and masterclasses.

With more than 70 events taking place across the four days, many of the restaurants events have sold out but there is still time to secure a seat at select events.

Pre-purchase Festival Village tickets for the weekend at www.noosafood andwine.com.au.