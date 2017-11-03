Koala deal will boost prospects of their survival

Mayor Tony Wellington and koala supporters are delighted with the new partnership.

NOOSA has sealed a $3.5 million ground-breaking partnership between council, the State Government and Noosa Parks Association to turn 24000 hectares of state forest into koala habitat.

Mayor Tony Wellington hailed the agreement as a "red-letter day” in South East Queensland for koalas. Each party will chip in about $1million to purchase the timber rights in the Yurol and Ringtail State Forests.

He said Noosa was home to some of the most iconic national parks in Queensland.

Cr Wellington said this partnership would have economic benefits associated with visitation and tourism.

He said this was a fantastic new offer by forester HQ Plantations to allow this land to be rehabilitated into good koala habitat.

The mayor said the acquisition was "a wonderful win for the species”. NPA committee spokesman Duncan Hogg said the corridor had been "a long-held dream” of his group and was "a tremendous outcome” for the Noosa community.

Environment Minister Dr Steven Miles made the announcement on Wednesday in Tewantin.

"This land is core koala habitat and will go a long way in protecting koala populations in the Noosa area. There will be more opportunities for people to come from around the world to experience Noosa and to see a koala in a tree.”

The funding contributions of Noosa Shire Council and Noosa Parks Association will be held in trust until the land is gazetted with the interest reinvested back into local koala programs.

Member for Noosa Glen Elmes gave the partnership his "unwavering support”.