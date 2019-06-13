Koala plantings in Noosa forests 'key to survival'

NOOSA'S concerted push to rescue local koala populations from rapid decline is receiving a community boost as part of World Environment Day.

Queensland Koala Crusaders are backing the Noosa Koala Habitat Restoration Project and is throwing its support behind the World BioBridge Mission community tree planting with Noosa and District Landcare Group on Saturday, June 22.

Noosa is already looking to value-add to the landmark deal between Noosa Council, Noosa Parks Association, the State Government and HQPlatations to lock up 2400 hectares of state forestry for vital habitat links. This joint $3.5 million investment should eventually see these Yurol and Ringtail State Forests parcels gazetted as national park to make a significant contribution to growing koala populations in the Noosa Shire area.

Crusaders president Meghan Halverson said the planting day at McKinnon Drive at Ringtail Creek is just one of the keys to saving this and other species thanks to additional support from The Body Shop and Peppers Noosa Resort & Villas.

She said Queensland Koala Crusaders will be provided seed funding to plant 24,000 trees through a Body Shop grant.

"In providing funding at the early stages of the project, we are hopeful that the trees will provide food and shelter sooner, which will give koalas a fighting chance in the ongoing threats evident in habitat loss and fragmentation across the state,” she said.

"It is critical because if we don't act now, we could lose them forever.

"Ongoing road mitigation and responsible pet ownership, as well as addressing wild dog issues, are all part of the ongoing threat mitigation for koalas.”

Ms Halverson said disease is also a factor and current measures of addressing koala health are not keeping up with the decline in population.

"Our rescue team requests that reporting of koala sightings in your area be prompt so that health can be addressed,” she said.

"If disease is present and caught in the early stages, the koala has a better chance for recovery after rehabilitation.”

Her advice to locals is slow down on the roads and "keep your dogs in at night and let us know if you have any concerns”.

She said it was important for the community to work together to achieve a positive outcome for koalas.

Offering recovering populations of koalas in connected habitats will be the key in the Noosa Koala Recovery Project, Ms Halverson said.

The community planting will take place from 8am-11am.