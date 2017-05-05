Koala spotting reminds community of their plight

NOTHING unites Noosa like our native koalas.

With Wednesday marking Wild Koala Day, Queensland Koala Crusaders organised a walk through Noosa National Park in hopes of spotting one in the fur.

Initially, the group was anxious about the likelihood of finding a koala considering their decimating population.

BUT after a five minute walk, a "very big boy" was found having a snooze high up in a tree along a path.

Queensland Koala Crusaders president Meghan Halverson and her husband Rex fell in love with koalas when they emigrated from southern California.

"She (Meghan) started volunteering at the wildlife hospital nine years ago," Rex said.

"She saw a lot of hurt koalas and sick koalas and it was heartbreaking. In the last 10 years, 90% of the population of koalas has disappeared."

It didn't take long to spot a koala at the National Park. This one was named 'Hilaire' by Noosa Koala Sightings volunteer Bernerd Jean. Amber Macpherson

Rex said the organisation's approach to sustaining koala numbers is finding balance between infrastructure growth and natural habitat.

"In southern California, there's nothing but houses - I don't want to see this place turn in to houses," Rex said.

"Let's have some balance here."

The group were ecstatic to find a koala. Amber Macpherson

Meghan said koalas were facing a tough battle against habitat destruction and infectious disease.

"Right now, (koalas) they're in trouble, they're unwell," Meghan said.

"The disease is chlamydia, and they're also suffering from a retrovirus, it's a koala aids virus.

"So it's more important than ever to help them."

You can help koalas by donating at koalacrusaders. org.au, or if you spot a koala, enter its location and details at koalatracker.com.au.