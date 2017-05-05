25°
News

Koala spotting reminds community of their plight

5th May 2017 7:30 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

NOTHING unites Noosa like our native koalas.

With Wednesday marking Wild Koala Day, Queensland Koala Crusaders organised a walk through Noosa National Park in hopes of spotting one in the fur.

Initially, the group was anxious about the likelihood of finding a koala considering their decimating population.

BUT after a five minute walk, a "very big boy" was found having a snooze high up in a tree along a path.

Queensland Koala Crusaders president Meghan Halverson and her husband Rex fell in love with koalas when they emigrated from southern California.

"She (Meghan) started volunteering at the wildlife hospital nine years ago," Rex said.

"She saw a lot of hurt koalas and sick koalas and it was heartbreaking. In the last 10 years, 90% of the population of koalas has disappeared."

 

It didn&#39;t take long to spot a koala at the National Park. This one was named &#39;Hilaire&#39; by Noosa Koala Sightings volunteer Bernerd Jean.
It didn't take long to spot a koala at the National Park. This one was named 'Hilaire' by Noosa Koala Sightings volunteer Bernerd Jean. Amber Macpherson

Rex said the organisation's approach to sustaining koala numbers is finding balance between infrastructure growth and natural habitat.

"In southern California, there's nothing but houses - I don't want to see this place turn in to houses," Rex said.

"Let's have some balance here."

 

The group were ecstatic to find a koala.
The group were ecstatic to find a koala. Amber Macpherson

Meghan said koalas were facing a tough battle against habitat destruction and infectious disease.

"Right now, (koalas) they're in trouble, they're unwell," Meghan said.

"The disease is chlamydia, and they're also suffering from a retrovirus, it's a koala aids virus.

"So it's more important than ever to help them."

You can help koalas by donating at koalacrusaders. org.au, or if you spot a koala, enter its location and details at koalatracker.com.au.

Noosa News

Topics:  koala noosa noosa koala sightings noosa national park queensland koala crusaders wild koala day

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Last piece of paradise for sale for $14 million

Last piece of paradise for sale for $14 million

Noosa prime spot up for sale for those with deep pockets

Take the lead for Million Paws Walk

KEEN CANINE: Davie is hoping someone will adopt him in time to attend the Noosa Million Paws Walk on May 21.

Start fundraising and register for the Noosa Million Paws Walk

Day trip ban denied by Mayor

BUSINESS DIGEST: Peter and Christine Chenoweth with Mayor Tony Wellington at the CCIQ Chamber breakfast.

Noosa congestion busting

Fuel prices not fair on the Coast

PEOPLE POWER: Filling up at cheaper stations may make dearer servos drop their prices.

RACQ says region's servos are acting anti-competitively

Local Partners

Last piece of paradise for sale for $14 million

Noosa prime spot up for sale for those with deep pockets

Koala spotting reminds community of their plight

Sydney , Australia

Noosa's iconic koalas are facing a tough battle with disease

Super Hornets to fly as low as 45m at 555kmh

The aircraft will fly at heights between 45m-76m above ground level and travel at speeds up to 555km/hr at approximately 1.8 km off the coast.

TODAY the RAAF aircraft will conduct a low-level flying exercise

Nitro Circus: Why Coast show will be 'nerve wracking'

Action sports star Ryan 'R Willy' Williams returns home to his local skate park with friends from Nitro Circus ahead of the show this Saturday.

Hint: It's not the death-defying tricks

Toowoomba woman's Africa trip to share song

HERE TO HELP: Women in Harmony music director Elaine Coates (right) will travel to Uganda later this year to work with the African Children's Choir. Former members of the choir travelled to Toowoomba to perform last year incuding Elizabeth Panga (left) and tour manager Abraham Kiyingi.

A Toowoomba woman is preparing for a trip of a lifetime

Game of Thrones spin-off shows confirmed

Games of Thrones spin-offs are coming because US broadcaster HBO has signed four writers to explore additional shows for the most popular series in its history.

Sister adamant Heath Ledger had no demons

Actor Heath Ledger.

"He was a really happy person and he had huge plans for his future”

Miley's gone clean off the weed

Miley Cyrus.

Miley Cyrus reveals she's clean and sober in candid interview

Kendall Jenner’s Vogue cover sparks major backlash

Vogue India

Vogue India’s latest cover girl is a bit off-brand

Josh Hartnett in 2017: What ever happened to the actor?

Josh Hartnett, where have you been hiding?

The real reason Josh Hartnett suddenly disappeared from Hollywood.

Erin’s TV tears: ‘I’m devastated’

“We’re very devastated to be dragged into what is a very sad situation”: Molan.

THE Footy Show’s Erin Molan addressed her week of drama.

MasterChef horror cook elimination

MasterChef 2017 contestant Rashedul Hasan.

First contestant eliminated after cook drops one of his dishes.

So Quiet - Yet in the Heart of Buderim Village

5/8 Ballinger Crescent, Buderim 4556

Apartment 3 2 2 $835,000

Located in the heart of Buderim Village, this stunning site is out of the hustle and bustle of noise and traffic. Without a doubt, this is the best location for...

Ideal Family Home with Space and Privacy

59 Kapilano Crescent, Mountain Creek 4557

House 3 2 2 Auction On-site, 3...

Located in the sought-after Mountain Creek school zone, and enjoying a large but private 1,130sqm. allotment, with a stunning North facing outdoor entertaining...

Be Prepared to be Wowed!

4 Moonah Court, Mountain Creek 4557

House 4 2 2 $669,000

Stylish , sophisticated, luxurious, cosy..... renovated from top to bottom and inside out , indulge your senses by visiting this gorgeous home . What we love : ...

Spacious, Modern and Central...Win!

302/61-65 Sixth Avenue, Maroochydore 4558

Unit 2 2 1 $639,000

Through the day the vibrant heart of Cotton Tree is only a short walk along the beach front which you gain access to just by crossing over the parkland. The cafes...

2 and 3 Bedroom, Beachside Apartments Available

33/110 Sixth Avenue, Maroochydore 4558

Unit 3 1 From $310,000

Secure a 2 or 3 bedroom apartment with the opportunity to enjoy the best of both worlds and get both! Keep one as a strong performing investment and live in the...

Sublime position with nothing left to do

17/19 Arwen Street, Maroochydore 4558

Unit 2 1 1 $380,000

Is this one of the best villas in Regents Landing? It is very rare for such a perfectly positioned villa to come to market, let alone one that requires nothing to...

STYLE &amp; SPACE

137/139 Moorindil Street, Tewantin 4565

Unit 1 1 1 $193,000

Just move in and enjoy this beautifully maintained delightful one bedroom unit. The airy unit is well situated within the complex and just 3 minutes drive from the...

WHEN ONLY THE BEST WILL DO!

406/11 Nicklin Way, Minyama 4575

Apartment 3 2 2 Contact Agent

Stunningly renovated throughout, this exceptional lifestyle penthouse apartment presents "better than new" with a pleasing modern design boasting uninterrupted...

INVEST OR CALL IT HOME

5/14 Queen Street, Kings Beach 4551

Unit 3 2 1 CONTACT AGENT

- Bound by the beachy atmosphere and quiet enough to call home - Located in the ever popular Kings Beach with all amenities at hand - Positioned on the 1st floor...

Vacant &amp; Priced For Immediate Sale!

5 Lyon Place, Sippy Downs 4556

House 3 1 2 Under Contract

The Great Australian Dream is within reach, but you need to act quickly – the Sunshine Coast is Queensland's best performing property market and prices are on the...

Last piece of paradise for sale for $14 million

Noosa prime spot up for sale

Coast's $900m planned beachside city could start in 2019

IMPRESSIONS: An artist impression of the view from across the lake to the cafes and retail of the village heart and the 5-star The Westin Coolum Resort and Spa.

Details emerge after first Sekisui application formally lodged

Understated elegance in Noosa

Contemporary retreat in Noosaville cleverly invites the outdoors in

Another subdivision approved, but council says 'don't blame us'

Lot 37 Bradford Road, Telina has been earmarked for a development.

22-lot subdivision approved for Telina.

New land available on Range for first time in decade

NEW LAND: The first new residential land made available on the Toowoomba Range is already being sold, with construction started on the infrastructure.

Infrastructure is being built in a new estate on the Toowoomba Range

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!