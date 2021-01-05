‘Koalafied’ rescue team hopeful of species resurgence

Koalas in Noosa are being hit on busy roads as they move around to mate.

Despite a recent spike in koala call-outs to sick and car struck patients, Noosa rescue team member Rachel Lyons takes heart from the increased activity of this vulnerable species.

Ms Lyons is part of a team of about 10 who make up the Noosa Region Koala Rescue Team acting for Wildcare Australia, who have had a busy trauma season with at least 85 call-outs.

She said despite the overall decline in the koala population across other areas, this spike in emergency responses suggested there’s more animals out there.

“Especially outside Noosa’s urban areas a lot of the car hits were from individuals moving around and breeding,” Ms Lyons said.

“I work at Noosa Landcare as well and deal with a lot of landholders and people are saying they are starting to see koalas on their properties for the first time in 30–40 years.

“I think there’s stuff going on out there and they’re bucking the trend – only because they’ve got good habitat.”

One major area of concern were koala strikes on the Bruce Highway.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services help the Noosa Koala Rescue Team come to the aid of a koala in Tewantin late last year.

They have collected four diseased koalas in 36 hours and Ms Lyons said her team was also working with the Department of Transport and Main Roads to improve highway protections.

“We’ve had eight hit on the Bruce Highway with the hot spots pretty much from Cooroy to Federal during the trauma season,” Ms Lyons said.

“Main Roads was proactive in our cause last year to upgrade the fencing, it’s never going to be a perfect fence but there’s certainly improvements that could be made.”

She said other road strike zones were Noosa Dr, McKinnon Dr and the motorway section between the Eumundi and Peregian Springs roundabouts.

“There would be upwards of 20 hit on the road since July,” she said.

Ms Lyons said the koala team was dealing with about six or seven diseased animals they’re trying to track down.

“There are four in Tewantin and we’d appreciate if people can keep an eye out for them,” she said.

The signs of what to look for is posted on the group’s Facebook page.