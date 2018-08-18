Menu
Login
Kofi Annan at the United Nations' Headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. Picture: AP
Kofi Annan at the United Nations' Headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. Picture: AP
News

Former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan dies

by Staff writers
18th Aug 2018 7:51 PM

FORMER United Nations Secretary-General, Kofi Annan has died at age 80.

Mr Annan is reported to have died in the early hours of Saturday in Switzerland.

He was the seventh Secretary-General of the United Nations from January 1997 to December 2006.

He was founder and Chairman of the Kofi Annan Foundation.

The United Nations Migration Agency confirmed his death in a tweet, saying: "Today we mourn the loss of a great man, a leader, and a visionary: former @UN Secretary General @KofiAnnan. A life well lived. A life worth celebrating."

 

 

 

MORE TO COME.

death editors picks kofi annan secretary general un

Top Stories

    A majestic flamenco night you can't miss

    A majestic flamenco night you can't miss

    News Latin music and flamenco dancing will bring Pomona to life next weekend

    Remember when Hastings St looked like this?

    Remember when Hastings St looked like this?

    News Old photos of Noosa bring the past to life

    Looking for 20-yr Peregian patrols as nippers sign on

    Looking for 20-yr Peregian patrols as nippers sign on

    News Nipper sign on backs Noosa SLSC commitment

    A big show of volunteers

    A big show of volunteers

    News The people who make it all happen

    Local Partners