Kyalani finds easy beat in Noosaville

DRUMMING UP BUSINESS: Kyalani Cole, 11, from Sunshine Beach State School, with Music@Noosa staffers Jeff Enchelmaier and Max-Jett Borghuis. Alan Lander

WHEN you're running at least 125 music lessons a week, you know you're doing something right, as aspiring drumming student Kyalani Cole, 11, is finding out.

Musical instrument shop Music@Noosa in Noosaville's Gibson Road is doing just that, with nine teachers working through each school term to deliver quality tuition to students from across the shire.

And it certainly helps to set the tone when the students walk into the shop to be surrounded by gleaming instruments of all shapes and sizes.

"But we teach people aged seven to 70,” business owner Tim Lee said.

"We have heaps of adults learning, too, from beginners to advanced.

"It's all ages, and we teach guitar, drums, brass, woodwind, bass, piano - even ukulele.”

And it's not just classical training, it's whatever the student wishes or needs - some of them are able to access tuition at school, and the Music@Noosa tuition adds to that. Others don't have the same opportunity.

"All the classes run all year round, however the teachers need a break, too, so some don't teach in the holidays,” Tim said.

Classes start at $33 per half-hour, for one-on-one tuition.

For more details, phone the shop on 54743033 or visit musicatnoosa.com.