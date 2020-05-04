Kyle’s ‘filthy’ text to Karl revealed

Kyle Sandilands has revealed the "filthy" text message he sent to Karl Stefanovic after the Today show host's baby was born late last week.

Stefanovic and his wife Jasmine Yarbrough welcomed their first child together, a girl named Harper May Stefanovic, on Friday.

Speaking on his KIIS FM breakfast show this morning, Sandilands said he texted the Channel 9 star after hearing a rumour the baby had been born.

"I sent filthy things to him," Sandilands told co-host Jackie O. "Do you want to know what I sent? It's pretty rude."

He then read out the text message which said: "My spies tell me now is the time to say congratulations. Your c** still works. Probably (bleep) like s**t but works nonetheless. Kisses to the family."

Karl and Kyle are good mates.

Jackie O was shocked by the text and said it couldn't have been more different to the message she sent Stefanovic.

Jackie then read out her text which said: "I don't know if the rumours are true … but if it is I just wanted to send my love to you guys and hope all is going well. This is such an exciting and beautiful time for you both. Sending you lots of love and happiness."

Yarbrough gave birth at the North Shore Private Hospital in Sydney with Harper weighing 2.9kg.

In a statement released on the weekend, Stefanovic said: "Harper and Jasmine are doing well and dad had a great night's sleep. I am in awe. Harper is absolutely perfect."

Karl Stefanovic and Jasmine Yarbrough have welcomed the arrival of a baby girl. Picture: Nine Now

The baby came after Stefanovic underwent a second vasectomy reversal surgery last April.

Stefanovic, who originally underwent a vasectomy in 2010, is already a father to three children from his marriage to Cassandra Thorburn: Jackson, Ava and River.

They split after 21 years together, with Stefanovic announcing their separation in September 2016. He met Jasmine in December that year, before they announced their engagement in February 2018.

In a recent interview with Stellar magazine, Stefanovic, who married Jasmine in December 2018 in Mexico, said he was initially worried about starting a blended family.

"I was worried for Jasmine, and for the kids, that it would be a hurdle, but they've been fantastic.

"I hope having a little baby girl in the household is going to be unifying," he said.