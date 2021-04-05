Kylie bikini picture sparks fan fury

Kylie Jenner has been accused of “editing” her body after she shared racy photos showing of her tiny body in a bright yellow bikini.

Kylie Jenner has been accused of "editing her waist" in new photos.

The accusations come after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star showed off her tiny frame in a yellow two-piece.

The 23-year-old took to Instagram on Friday to flaunt her impressive bikini body.

She shared two snaps of her posing and showing off her flat tummy in the yellow bikini.

Kylie captioned the post, "it's the weekend" with a yellow heart emoji.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder then shared a second post of her modelling new poses in the same bikini, which she captioned with a banana emoji.

Fans took to the comments section to accuse her of editing the photos.

Kylie Jenner showed off her bikini body in a new Instagram post.

One person claimed the reality star 'edited her waist'.

While a number of Kylie's fans praised her for looking good in the snaps, others accused her of editing the photos to alter her body.

One fan commented: "Girl you don't need to edit your waist in the second one. You look fine."

Another wrote: "She even edited her chin in the second one."

A third follower chimed in: "She forgot to edit the silhouette reflection in the mirror."

Another wrote: "Yeah they look edit."

She flaunted the bikini in a number of posts.

Kylie captioned the posts with different yellow emojis.

Fans accused the reality star of editing the photos in the comments section.

One person said Kylie 'forgot to edit the silhouette reflection in the mirror'.

While Kylie has never been afraid of flaunting her curves in bikinis, the KUWTK star previously shared a throwback photo of herself.

In the first photo she ever shared on Instagram, the fresh-faced 14-year-old pouted in a selfie while wearing a pair of glasses.

Kylie - who shares three-year-old daughter Stormi with ex Travis Scott - more recently flaunted her sculpted abs in hip-hugging sweatpants and a matching crop top.

Kylie has never been shy about flaunting her figure.

The young mother showed off her toned stomach while aboard what appears to be a private jet.

She wore a tangerine-coloured matching thermal crop top and bottoms.

Kylie let her long hair down and also accessorised the look with a belly chain and captioned the snaps: "brb".

Kylie Jenner flaunts her body in a barely there swimsuit and belly chain combo.

Earlier this month, she also shared multiple clips of her workout routine.

Kylie isn't the only member of her famous family to be accused of editing her photos.

Khloe Kardashian, 36, also regularly receives backlash and accusations from fans of editing her physical appearance.

The reality star was recently slammed for looking "unrecognisable" in a recent commercial with her two-year-old daughter True.

Fans took to the comments section on an Instagram post to say "she looks so different" in the ad.

A Kardashians fan account on Instagram shared side-by-side photos of the mother-daughter duo, with fans taking to the comments to troll her.

"SHE LOOK SO DIFFERENT," one wrote tensely, while a second agreed: "Who the hell is that!!!"

"What happened to her nose!!!!" another inquired while a fourth added: "I wish she leave her face alone."

This article originally appeared on The Sun and has been reproduced with permission

Originally published as Kylie bikini picture sparks fan fury