Kylie’s special album deal for Aussie fans

Kylie Minogue is on track to score her seventh No. 1 album in Australia.

Minogue's 15th album Disco was released yesterday, with fans able to buy the album in formats including coloured vinyl and cassette.

If Disco becomes Minogue's eighth UK No. 1 she will become the first female solo act to top the British chart in five consecutive decades, with her debut album hitting No. 1 in 1988.

"To be on the precipice of potentially being the first solo woman to do it would be phenomenal," Minogue told News Corp.

Minogue said she was aware of stickers and posters using her diminutive height as a guide on how to keep your social distance.

Kylie Minogue is on track to top the charts with new album Disco. Pic: © Darenote Ltd. 2020,

"It was something like 'Stay a Kylie apart from other people'," Minogue laughed.

"It's amazing for people to have a sense of humour where possible about what's happening. I'm not going to argue that I hope I'm a couple of centimetres more than 1.5 metres, just glad to be of service."

The singer, who is now in a second lockdown in London, said wearing a mask over the last few months has seen her snapped by paparazzi less than usual.

"Obviously we don't have any choice but to wear one, but I do feel a little more anonymous with a mask on. And in London winter is coming, it's going to be mask, beanie, puffer. I won't even recognise myself!"

The singer also backed Melbourne Cup winner Twilight Payment, co-owned by the man who helped start her music career, Michael Gudinski.

Minogue fans can watch a special 50 minute concert, Infinite Disco, featuring songs from the new album and classic hits from 8pm tonight. Tickets are available at Ticketek.

