KYLY Clarke says she is taking life a day at a time after splitting from her cricket great husband.

The former WAG said she and ex partner Michael Clarke speak most days and are doing their best to co-parent four-year-old daughter Kelsey Lee.

"I'm taking each day as it comes," she said. "It doesn't seem that different because we see each other enough anyway and Kelsey Lee is our priority, which is really important."

Kyly Clarke will star on Seven's House Rules High Stakes.

MORE SYDCON

Where are Meghan and Harry now that it counts?

Little Mix take a forced break from recording

Crazy fashion deals Aussies are snapping up

Clarke will tonight make her primetime television debut on the revamped Channel 7 show House Rules High Stakes.

She joins the cast as an interior design expert and said with Australians stuck at home during this time of COVID-19, people will be looking to the show for advice on home renovations.

Kyly Clarke with ex-husband Michael Clarke. Picture: Instagram

"I have been told that I am the nice judge," she said. "You get more confident as time goes on so initially I was thinking how I would critique the contestants. I don't feel like it was too much out of my comfort zone because I am so passionate about interior design. I was really just trying to do a good job so I could help everybody out there and help these contestants achieve what they want to achieve."

As for style tips, Clarke said "contemporary classic" and "minimalist" were the way to go.

"It is that modern contemporary style that will continually stay quite classic," she said. "I think if you incorporate some vintage pieces into your home, they always tell a story so that really cements the design style."

Originally published as Kyly Clarke set to make TV debut