Kyogle mum’s heartbreak after death of ‘beautiful boy’

NEVER FORGOTTEN: A memorial service to celebrate the life of Dusk Watts will be held on Friday 3, 2020 at Christian Life Church in Kyogle.

WHEN Joey Slater speaks of her beloved son Dusk Watts, it sounds as though her heart is breaking.

Ms Slater and her husband Al's second son and fifth child Dusk, 25, died when his car collided with another vehicle on Kyogle Rd near Tuncester outside Lismore on December 10, 2019.

Ahead of his memorial service at the Christian Life Church in Kyogle on Friday, Ms Slater said her son would never be forgotten.

"Dusk will be forever young," she said.

"I want people to know what a beautiful soul he was, Dusk was very caring and gentle, he loved his family and friends."

Ms Slater said Dusk was very close to his five siblings and best friends with his only brother Charlie, with whom he worked as a fencing contractor.

"Dusk and Charlie were best buddies," she said.

"He really treasured his five siblings, his family and close friends, he always had a cheeky smile on his face."

Ms Slater spoke of Dusk's genuine love of the great outdoors.

"He loved life, loved being on his boogie board, surfing and being in the water," she said.

"Dusk love camping. Just a few weeks before he passed away he went on a camping trip with his brother and his friends.

"And he loved music festivals and appreciated a wide range of music.

"He loved Aussie hip-hop."

Ms Slater said the family appreciated all the kind words from his friends and the community.

"Someone wrote and said he was so rare, Dusk was at once the quietest and loudest person in the room," she said.

"He will never be forgotten. He had a really special way about him."

Ms Slater said all Dusk's friends were welcome to the service and asked that everyone wear colourful clothing in memory of her "beautiful boy".

The memorial service for Dusk Watts will be held at 10am on Friday, January 3, at the Christian Life Church, 5 Geneva St, Kyogle.