Kyrgios and Ebden breeze into Atlanta semis

Nick Kyrgios serves to Noah Rubin during their quarter-final at the Atlanta Open. Picture: Kevin C Cox/Getty

NICK Kyrgios has sailed through to the quarter-finals of the ATP Tour's Atlanta Open, defeating Noah Rubin in straight sets.

The second seed dished out 15 aces to beat the world No.164 American 7-5 6-2 in 56 minutes.

The Australian 23-year-old claimed the opening set with a powerful forehand before dominating the second set.

He will meet Cameron Norrie for a spot in the semi-final. The British left-hander came from behind to overcome French sixth seed Jeremy Chardy 5-7 6-4 6-4.

Fellow Australian Matthew Ebden breezed through to the last eight, beating Donald Young 6-4 6-4.

The fourth seed overpowered the American wildcard in just over an hour.

"I knew he was going to be tough here, because he lives here. He practices in these conditions and he's as comfortable as anyone in these conditions," Ebden told atpworldtour.com.

"I had to really stay on top of him and I had to really dominate with my game.

"I'm very happy with how I went about it."

The world No.55 will face former Australian Open finalist Marcos Baghdatis for a place in the semi-finals, after the veteran Cypriot's 7-5 6-1 victory over American fifth seed Frances Tiafoe.

"He's playing well lately," Baghdatis said of Enden.

"I know he has confidence in himself, that's for sure.

"It's going to be a tough one, but I'll just try and be as solid as possible like today and like the other day and I'll try to figure the way how to win on the court."

- AAP