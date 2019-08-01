Menu
Nick Kyrgios in action against Gilles Simon. Picture: EPA/ERIK S. LESSER
Tennis

Kyrgios snubs umpire after near implosion

1st Aug 2019 5:55 PM

NICK Kyrgios has marched into the third round of the Washington Open after a commanding 6-4 7-5 victory over Frenchman Gilles Simon.

Kyrgios blasted 24 aces against Simon, the tournament's 11th seed, during the 91-minute contest in which the Australian smashed a racquet and had a blow-up with the umpire.

The 24-year-old world No. 52 will face the winner of Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka and Belgium's David Goffin for a spot in the quarter-finals.

Compatriot Alex de Minaur suffered an upset 6-3 7-6 (8-6) loss to German world No. 122 Peter Gojowczyk.

The loss marks a bitter change in fortune for 20-year-old de Minaur, who won the Atlanta Open on Monday.

Gojowczyk will face the 2014 Washington Open champion, Milos Raonic, who booked a spot in the third round after he defeated American Tim Smyczek 6-1 6-4.

Australian journeyman Marc Polmans pushed French former world No. 18 Benoit Paire to three sets before falling 6-2 5-7 (7-5) 7-5 (7-5).

Nick Kyrgios explodes.
The world No.172 saved 11 break points in the two-and-a-half-hour slugfest, but Paire, who fired 26 aces, proved too strong.

Paire will face American John Isner, who defeated Poland's Hubert Hurkacz 6-4 6-4 in the third round.

Kyrgios and Jordan Thompson, who defeated Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff 6-7 6-4 7-5 are the last two Australian men left in the tournament.

Tournament top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas is also through. The world No. 6 beat American Tommy Paul 6-3 7-5 and will meet Thompson for a place in the quarter-finals.

