Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Politics

Labor commits to ‘second Bruce Highway’

Domanii Cameron
by and Jessica Marszalek,Jack McKay,Domanii Cameron
21st Oct 2020 9:27 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

LABOR has announced it will build a "second Bruce Highway" as voters continue to flock to early voting booths.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced the plan on Twitter this morning, ahead of official media engagements.

"If re-elected, we have a vision to build an inland highway from Charters Towers to Mungindi," she wrote.

"A second Bruce Highway would take trucks off the existing Bruce, making it safer for communities from Gympie to Townsville.
"Activating an inland freight route will also reduce travel times, support jobs and increase economic activity."

The LNP has announced its own $33 billion vision to four-lane the Bruce Highway between Cairns and Curra, near Gympie, over 15 years.
It has committed $50 million towards mapping out a detailed blueprint to progressively separate the Bruce Highway into a modern dual carriageway road along the entire length of the 1677km route.

Originally published as Labor commits to 'second Bruce Highway'

More Stories

bruce highway how to vote labor lnp politics queensland election 2020 voting voting booths

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FULL LIST: Coast’s best childcare centres help kids thrive

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Coast’s best childcare centres help kids thrive

        Education See the rankings of all 196 Sunshine Coast childcare centres and what makes the top two a cut above the rest.

        Nurse blows high reading after crash into garden

        Premium Content Nurse blows high reading after crash into garden

        Crime A drink driving nurse lied to police and said she returned from a bar to find her...

        Coaching shuffle: Leading trio seal deals for future

        Premium Content Coaching shuffle: Leading trio seal deals for future

        Soccer A trio of football coaches have cemented some big moves

        UPDATE: Body found during search for missing Gympie man

        Premium Content UPDATE: Body found during search for missing Gympie man

        News A large land search was underway near the Bruce Highway at Kybong for a crash...