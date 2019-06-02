Labor’s shock new A-team revealed

Labor leader Anthony Albanese has revealed his brand new shadow cabinet - and there are some surprise picks in the line up.

He said his new team would be a mix of "people with vast experience who have served in cabinet before" as well as "new talent".

He revealed four new faces would be joining the cabinet ranks.

They include Kristina Keneally, who will serve as the deputy leader of the Senate as well as shadow minster for home affairs, and also for immigration and citizenship.

Katy Gallagher will serve as shadow minister of finance and of public service, while Terri Butler will be the new shadow minister for the environment and water, while Madeleine King will take on the trade ministry in what Mr Albanese described as a "major promotion" which was "most deserved".

Deputy Labor leader Richard Marles will also take on the defence role, while Penny Wong will be the shadow foreign minister, and former leader Bill Shorten will take up the NDIS portfolio.

ALP stalwart Tanya Plibersek will be the shadow education minister, Jim Chalmers will be the Opposition treasurer, Chris Bowen will take on the health portfolio and Tony Burke will take on industrial relations and the arts.

But things took a fiery turn when reporters repeatedly grilled the new leader for details on conversations that went on behind closed doors as Mr Albanese pulled together his A-team.

A visibly angry Mr Albanese insisted "I don't talk about private conversations" on several occasions.

"If you ask the same question you'll get the same answer," a frustrated Mr Albanese said after being asked for more details.