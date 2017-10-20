Labor man says no to jetty bid as Elanda future on table

On a early morning stroll at Lake Cortharaba while camping at Elanda Point, I spotted this kangaroo running along the water for morning exercise Regards Ken Veitch 0412 714 890

A FISH habitat downgrading at Elanda Point would never happen if state Labor candidate Mark Denham was the local state member.

And Mr Denham's promise has been welcomed by the Protect Elanda working group after they made their opposition to the proposal to make way for a 70m jetty to run boat tours to the Noosa Everglades clear to Environment Minister Dr Steven Miles.

"Noosa river is working towards a program to bring back the fish, and this down grade of a now protected fishery habitat will directly impact on a fish breeding ground," Mr Denham said.

The application is still being considered by the Department of National Parks amid Protect Elanda concerns that the decision will be delayed until after the state election as a political ploy. Protect Elanda Trevor Clarey, who spoke with Dr Miles on Monday, applauded the stand taken by Mr Denham. Mr Clarey was "stoked” by the "excellent” hearing he received from the minister.

He said the minister told him a decision was pending based the applicant's responses to information requests and further deliberations. Noel Bird of the Noosa Greens, who is also part of Protect Elanda said: "That Mark Denham has come out is gratifying. The Greens have been the only party so far to strongly support the Protect Elanda Group.”.

Member for Noosa Glen Elmes said this matter has to go through the proper process and Mr Denham should butt out until the facts are considered.

"Let the people who do the studies do the studies and let the chips fall where they may.” He said the only way Labor could have a say was if the minister decided to call the application in.