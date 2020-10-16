Labor promises $20m for major stadium expansion

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has promised $20 million for major upgrades at Sunshine Coast Stadium should Labor win the upcoming state election. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled

The Sunshine Coast Stadium expansion looks imminent with Queensland Labor promising $20 million towards the project.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk made the announcement at the Bokarina stadium on Friday.

Flanked by Tourism Minister Kate Jones and Labor's hopefuls for several Coast seats, Ms Palaszczuk said the expansion would increase capacity and allow more events to be held at the stadium.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Sunshine Coast Mayor Mark Jamieson arrive at a media event for Labor's election promise of $20 million for upgrades to Sunshine Coast Stadium.

"Increasing the capacity of Sunshine Coast stadium will mean more construction jobs and make the ground available for NRL, A-League and rugby union events and provide additional change rooms," she said.

Stage 1 will deliver an additional 10,572 fixed seats, taking the total to 11,618.

By using the mounds at the northern and southern ends, the stadium will have a total capacity of 16,618.

The Sunshine Coast Council has committed $17 million towards the project, subject to matching funding from the state and federal governments and other sources.

The project is expected to cost $68 million and would increase capacity to 16,000.

The Liberal National Party has already promised $20 million towards the project if it wins the October 31 state election.