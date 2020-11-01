Menu
Ipswich's four Labor MPs have been voted back in at the 2020 state election.
News

Labor cruises home in all Ipswich seats

Andrew Korner
31st Oct 2020 9:30 PM | Updated: 1st Nov 2020 8:19 AM
WITH about 70 per cent of the vote counted, Labor has cruised home in all four Ipswich seats.

Bundamba and Jordan have given Labor the biggest tick of approval thus far, with Lance McCallum and Charis Mullen getting more than 56% of the vote each in their respective electorates.

In Ipswich and Ipswich West, Jennifer Howard and Jim Madden are also miles ahead.

 

Bundamba

68.9% counted

Lance McCallum (ALP): 56.91%

Rob Shearman (LNP): 14.85%

Sharon Bell: One Nation: 15.10%

Danielle Mutton: Greens: 9.79%

Angela Lowery (Animal Justice): 3.35%

 

Bundamba incumbent, Labor’s Lance McCallum, is the favourite to reclaim the seat of Bundamba tonight, and has already opened up a considerable lead.
Ipswich

69.13% counted

Jennifer Howard (ALP): 52.83%

Scott O'Connell (LNP): 20.41%

Suzie Holmes (One Nation): 13.49%

Pat Walsh (Greens): 8.09%

Shelly Morton (Legalise Cannabis): 5.19%

 

Ipswich MP Jen Howard and Ipswich West MP Jim Madden.
Ipswich West

72.93% counted

Jim Madden (ALP): 51.84%

Chris Green (LNP): 20.82%

Gary Duffy (One Nation): 14.5%

Raven Wolf (Greens): 6.17%

Anthony Hopkins (Legalise Cannabis): 4.27%

Clem Grieger (Civil Liberties and Motorists): 1.59%

Karakan Kochardy (Independent): 0.81%

 

Jordan MP Charis Mullen. Picture: Cordell Richardson
Jordan

72.18% counted

Charis Mullen (ALP): 56.87%

Andrew Mooney (LNP): 22.27%

Neil Symes (One Nation): 10.43%

Navdeep Sidhu (Greens): 10.43%

