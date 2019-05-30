Ladies to tackle Mt Barney this weekend

NINE local women keen on adventure are gearing up for a girls' weekend with a difference.

For weeks Lisa Marshall of Trek Coach has been preparing the team for a challenging nine-hour hike up Mt Barney, one of Queensland's highest peaks.

Ms Marshall said the 1351-metre climb, set in the world heritage area of the Gondwana Rainforests, will give the legs and lungs a good workout.

"This particular climb has been a special goal for many of the team members to aim for,” she said.

"Having something to look forward to helps to get you out of bed and excites you because it's an adventure away from home with log fires and good company and someone else to prepare the meals.”

The all-women team hail from around the Noosa region and vary in age from their mid-twenties to mid-sixties.

"Training with other people also makes us more accountable and more likely to stick with a routine,” Ms Marshall said. "And hiking has been proven to be beneficial to the brain, body, mind, and soul.”

Ms Marshal has created Get Trek Ready, a 16-week "fitnesstrek” program based on years of experience in coaching people for challenging treks and taking on many mountains around the world herself.

"I wrote this program because I want people to be prepared for adventure and for this tool kit to be accessible to as many as possible,” she said.

"It was great to have not only online clients but some local Noosa residents testing the program for me and providing valuable feedback to enhance the new version of the program to be launched next month.”

Ms Marshall is also preparing for another big Queensland challenge later this year.

The Q10 is an exclusive expedition taking on the 10 great walks of Queensland in 10 days.

Two of the walks include Fraser Island and the Sunshine Coast Great Walk.

The journey will cover nearly 400kms between Currumbin and Cooktown.

"This will be the toughest challenge I have ever trained for,” Ms Marshall said.

"Being the mother of young children does not lend itself to having as much time available to train for these hikes as I would like ... so I will be drawing on a lot of mental toughness for this one.”