Laguna Lookout upgrade for best Noosa views

GLORIOUS views of Noosa and across the river to North Shore, Cooloola and beyond have long been enjoyed at Laguna Lookout in Noosa National Park - and now the lookout itself is part of the attraction.

Now, a $282,000 upgrade to the lookout, as part of a wider $2 million worth of upgrades at Noosa National Park, is delivering on an election commitment from the Palaszczuk Government.

"The lookout area needed a tidy-up and I'm sure everyone will appreciate the fresh look, better parking and easier access,” State Environment Minister Leeanne Enoch said.

"As well as markers along the lookout railing to help visitors pick out landmarks, the project included seating; new walkways with disabled access from the carpark to the lookout; and a revamp of the viewing area with a toposcope to help visitors get their bearings.

"There's now designated vehicle parking, including disabled parking and a parking space for a small bus, however the area still remains unsuitable for large tour buses.

"The Noosa National Park works are part of the Palaszczuk Government's $35 million Revitalising National Parks capital works program.

"Local contractors installed new turf and more than 1000 native plants for a fresh green look,” she said.

Other projects coming up at Noosa National Park include a revamp of the main visitor day-use barbecue area and carpark, and work to tidy up some key walking tracks.

Laguna Lookout is at the end of Viewland Drive, Noosa, or take the walkway from Morwong Drive.