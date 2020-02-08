Menu
Lake Macdonald spillway is overflowing once more.
Lake is running over with liquid gold

Peter Gardiner
8th Feb 2020 7:46 AM
WHAT a difference a month makes when it comes to putting some life back into our parched earth.

And there is no better signpost to our late burst of a wet season than the sight of Lake Macdonald dam spillway running over the top.

Seqwater has announced Noosa’s pocket-sized water catchment was at 112 per cent capacity after 195mm pouring into the catchment area in seven days.

Compare this to January 3 when the dam was at 76 per cent and dropping despite 3mm of rain over seven days.

Further south near Yandina, Wappa Dam was also overflowing at 104 per cent capacity after falls of 204mm for the week.

The southest Queensland water supply outlook is still dire enough despite the good falls.

“The current drinking water supply capacity of the SEQ Water Grid is 56.4 per cent which is a 0.5 per cent increase from 31 January 2020. The grid makes up nearly 90 per cent of southeast Queensland’s total water storage volume,” Seqwater said.

The main water catchment Wivenhoe only at 42 per cent capacity while nearby Somerset was at 64 per cent.

The Bureau of Meteorology said Noosa has a “very high (90 per cent)” chance of showers, most likely from late this morning.

There is the chance of a thunderstorm today with possible heavy falls this evening.

Showers are predicted right through until Thursday.

