Lake level to be lowered

VISION: An image of water remaining in Lake Macdonald during the lowering of its levels in 2020. Seqwater

LAKE Macdonald will be down to a trickle and only puddles will feature in varying locations, as the water level is lowered to between 5 and 10 per cent of its capacity during the 2020 spillway upgrade.

But it will be at its deepest in the very location where the work will be carried out - the spillway, at the north-western end.

And that in turn means Seqwater has to install a coffer dam in order to hold back that water while the spillway is replaced.

"Construction is scheduled to begin mid-2020 and will take up to two years to complete,” Seqwater spokesman Chris Owens said.

"The water level in the lake will be lowered a few months before work begins for the safety of those working on the dam and living downstream.

"Once construction is complete, the dam will be allowed to naturally refill to its original full supply level.

"How fast this happens will depend on rainfall, however, Lake Macdonald has a very wet catchment and typically receives annual rainfall more than four times the full supply volume,” Mr Owens said.

In much of the upper catchment of the lake, the lowering will result in water levels returning to the original Six Mile Creek levels before the dam was built, he said.

"The main body of deeper water remaining will be mostly contained to the area near the dam wall. During the lowering phase, there may be pools that form and Seqwater is managing these as part of the lowering works,” Mr Owens said.

The temporarily lowered lake will be around 3 to 4m deep at the spillway.

A temporary coffer dam structure will be built to hold back the water remaining in the lake during construction and will also act to channel water downstream in a controlled manner when rainfall events occur.

"It's important to remember this is a temporary measure for dam safety. Once the upgrade is complete, the dam will be allowed to naturally refill to its original full supply level,” Mr Owens said.

Water supply to Noosa Shire will come from the Mary River, supplemented where necessary by the SEQ Water Grid, using the Northern Pipeline Interconnector, a key component that delivers treated water directly to the Noosa Water Treatment Plant for distribution to the local treated water network.