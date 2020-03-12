Lambs to the slaughter: 46 sheep killed in vicious attack

A Broadwater property owners sheep have been left bloodied and frightened after a spate of dog attacks.

MORE than 40 sheep have been slaughtered in a sickening attack.

In the space of just two weeks, a Broadwater property owner has been left furious, saying 'town dogs' are responsible for the deaths of 46 of his sheep, as well as maiming scores more.

The owner, who asked to remain anonymous, has slammed dog owners, saying 'they need to be held accountable'.

"The first lot were taken over the road … 39 taken there.

"Then there was a heap of other bitten ones.

"I brought them all home and have lost another 7."

The second attack took place on Tuesday night, just 50 metres from his home.

The dog scaled over a tall fence and barbed wire to pick off the sheep in an enclosed area.

"It had a good time in there."

He shot two of the dogs responsible on an agistment property.

"People think their dogs are home at night time, but they're not really."

He said the dogs were from neighbouring properties.

"It's just s***. You bring them through the dry and this happens.

He's since done a police and council report.

"People don't understand … if I see your dog, or anyone sees your dog on their property they will shoot it.

"They've got every right to.

"I was talking to another person at the sheep sale (in Warwick) and they've lost sheep further up Texas Rd too from pig dogs.

"Next door has lost sheep to dogs too.

"You can drive down the road here and see 'town' dogs just walking down the road.

"People need to work out they need to liable and pay for the losses."

He estimates the recent killings has cost him nearly $8,5000.

"I've got 140 left. I would have bought more but when these ones started dying I thought it wasn't worth it."

From enduring the drought to also serving on the fire frontline, it has been a rough period for the property owner.

"Between watering, drought and fires … it has been tough.

"Where do you get a break?

"It's the mental toll it takes as well. You're always worried when the next dog is coming in," he said.