‘Lamentable history:’ Alleged drug dealer refused bail

AN ALLEGED drug supplier has been refused bail after the magistrate told him his criminal history was impossible to overcome.

Shannon John Wilson appeared by video link in the Maroochydore Magistrates Court, facing charges of supplying dangerous drugs, namely Schedule 1.

Police prosecutor Lee Allen told the court they opposed Mr Wilson’s bail condition considering the seriousness of his offences and the fact that he was in possession of a weapon when they intercepted him.

Duty lawyer Michael Robertson said while noting the most serious allegation was the supplying a Schedule 1 drug, his previous history was quite limited with drug matters.

“In relation to the allegation of a weapon, my client instructs that it was a very small, folding pocket knife in his bumbag which he forgot about when he was intercepted by police,” he said.

Mr Wilson was yet to enter any pleas for his charges.

Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist said it was “impossible” to overcome his criminal history.

‘Your criminal history is lamentable, littered with failure to appear and breaching bail conditions,” he said.

“On the 10th of January this year you were sentenced to six months imprisonment, suspended for two years.”

“Mr Robertson ceased on an opportunity to say that there’s not many offences that involves the drug misuse act but we all know that unlawful use, arson of a vehicle, stealing, receiving tainted property all relate to drug use.

“You unfortunately supplied a Schedule 1, and all the hallmarks of supplying exist in your unit there, which police observed and seized including an unlocked phone.

He refused Mr Wilson’s bail.

All charges were adjourned to July 17.