Lana leaving rivals in her wake

SURF LIFESAVING: Lana Rogers took a commanding lead in the Ironwoman Series with another imposing performance on Sunday but she’s not entertaining thoughts of overall victory just yet.

The Peregian Springs 22-year-old claimed her third win from as many rounds via a determined display in the Super Sprint format at Bulli.

She finished ahead of Lizzie Welborn and Georgia Miller to extend her advantage in the five-stop series, after winning Round 1 at the Coolangatta Gold and Round 2 at the EnduroSurf at Burleigh Heads.

“My goal was to win the Gold and it just keeps getting better, so I can’t complain,” she said.

Rogers is now in a perfect position to claim her first series crown, eight points clear of Miller, but she’s not getting ahead of herself.

“I’m not really thinking about it,” she said.

“I’m just excited to be in a really good head space at the moment with racing.

“I’m just focusing on each format and seeing what comes out of it.

“I think that’s a good way to be. It keeps me grounded.”

While on Sunday’s event was a sprint format, fatigue was a factor for many in the 20-strong field, with just 5min rest between three races and double points in the third race.

“The endurance athletes were going to get through, on the top end of the field,” Rogers said.

The next event will be held at Surfers Paradise on December 15.

“I’m really looking forward to the Round 4 format,” Rogers said of the Specialist edition, which will see the field compete in separate swim, board, ski and run races.

“We haven’t done individual races like that before so I’m really looking forward to it.”