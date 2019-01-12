Lana's a self believer again after timely win

FIRED UP: Noosa's Lana Rogers, pictured in action this season, is ready to tackle Currumbin and the series big guns..

NOOSA ironwoman Lana Rogers has a chance to prove at Currumbin this weekend that the race demons which have dogged her since taking out last year's national crown have been well and truly exorcised by her Nutri- Grain win in North Wollongong.

The 22-year-old told media after her last round series breakthrough that she had been struggling with the weight of expectations.

"I've been struggling a little mentally off the high of winning the Australia title. The Coolangatta Gold didn't go as well as I had hoped and then to start this series with two 13th was really shocking,” she said.

"I was doing all the work and had to figure out what was missing so I just went back to basics.

"I sort of bought a workmanlike approach to the race and it worked.”

Rogers stormed back into contention winning the opening race in the eliminator format to advance directly to the final.

She then led the decider from start to finish to claim the second Nutri-Grain victory of her career, having emerged as a serious contender by winning the final race of last season and backing it up with the Aussie title.

But after 13th place finishes in the opening two rounds of the season at Queencliff and Coolum, she was in 11th place overall heading into the third round.

But her class saw off challenges from Northcliffe pair Maddy Dunn and Georgia Miller and now places her third overall and with competitors able to drop their worst result, the Noosa star's season is back on track.

"I'm super happy with that, I was really focused,” Rogers said after her win.

"I just had to get my head around a few things mentally and it paid off .

"I was just focusing on why I love the sport and why I do it and it paid off.”