Land ‘gift’ paves way for major new development

An overview of the koala habitat mapping on Mark Stockwell’s proposed development site.

Noosa can avoid an expensive legal stoush with developer and Noosa Civic owner Mark Stockwell if councillors agree to settle a planning refusal appeal for a major subdivision at Noosaville.

The agreement would pave the way for the connection of Walter Hay Dr to Hofmann Dr as part of a deal allowing a 23-lot development across more than 12ha.

Councillors on Monday will vote at a special meeting on a planning staff recommendation to impose a raft of conditions including that Mr Stockwell hand over a section of land to the council for future transit facility purposes.

Council development assessment manager Kerri Coyle said in exchange for the land gift, the council would then cover the $1.13 million cost of buying off-site koala offsets as required by state guidelines.

The proposed 23-lot Noosaville development wraps behind the Noosa Civic shopping centre.

“It’s great deal for council and the community because the transit lot we’ve valued at $1.4 million and they’ve valued it at a lot higher and the offset is worth less, only $1.13 million,” Ms Coyle said.

Mr Stockwell says the gifted land is worth up to $3.2 million.

“This subdivision obviously helps facilitate the future development of the (shire) business centre and realises that long-term planning for the centre, including completing that missing (road) link from Hofmann Dr,” Ms Coyle said.

Concerns over the bushfire risk of the development had been one of the key approval sticking points raised by council planning staff and councillors.

Other previous concerns included acoustic measures for the proposed residential lots and better pedestrian linkages.

The agreement has come from court-ordered mediation between the council and Mr Stockwell.

It says bushfire and acoustic concerns will be addressed by the preparation of management plans that require greater emergency vehicle access.

Part of the agreement is for an acoustic fence between the rear loading dock of Noosa Civic shopping centre and the new, neighbouring development.

Mr Stockwell will also be required to develop garden beds up to 10m wide along Hofmann Dr to create a parklike setting.

He has previously said the development would cost about $8 million to bring to the market with some blocks to be sold off, but his company would keep all of the land marked for village mixed use.