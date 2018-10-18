Landcare grants for local juniors a hit for environment

NOOSA primary schools and early learning centres are set to go on a journey to a greener future, with applications now open for the first round of the Woolworths Junior Landcare Grants program.

The program is being funded with money made from the sale of the Woolworths 'Bag for good' launched earlier this year when the supermarket went single-use plastic bag free across all stores nationwide.

Sales from the 'Bag for good' have to date raised over half a million dollars towards the program which will help young Australians be hands-on with gardening and recycling projects. There will be at least 500 $1000 grants on offer in this round.

"We are proud that applications are now open for the Woolworths Junior Landcare Grants program, which has been possible due to the support of Noosa Shire customers who purchased the Woolworths 'Bag for Good',” group manager Tom Esler said.

"It is fantastic to see that this money will be put back into into schools and early learning centres to help inspire the next generation of environmental champions - this is one of the ways that we are helping to support a greener future for Australia.

"We look forward to seeing primary schools and early learnings centres in our area apply for the grant and to get their hands dirty on gardening and recycling projects."

"We also want to remind customers that if the 'Bag for Good' they have ever gets damaged, we'll replace it for free no matter when you bought it from us."

Landcare Australia's Dr Shane Norrish said the grants program is all about encouraging young people to play an active role in ensuring the safe future of their environment.

"We are pleased to open applications for the junior landcare grants program and are excited for it fund hundreds of worthwhile projects in our school yards."

Local primary schools and early learning centres can find out more about the Woolworths Junior Landcare grants and apply at: https://landcareaustralia.

org.au/woolworthsgrants.

Grant applications close on November 23 with grants provided in the new year.