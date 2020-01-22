Landcare training ‘is not against law’

Noosa Landcare is keen to train Kabi Kabi people over a 12-month period.

Noosa Landcare is keen to train Kabi Kabi people over a 12-month period.

A LEADING Noosa green group has rejected criticism a special training course for Kabi Kabi people it will conduct in 2020 is discriminatory.

Noosa and District Landcare is promoting the conservation and land management course set to start early in the year.

“Come join our team and existing Kabi Kabi trainees in a wide variety of caring for country projects,” the Landcare post on Facebook said.

“This program is in partnership with the Kabi Kabi First Nations People and the Department of Transport and Main Roads.”

The 12-month course offers full-time on the job training for 38 hours a week under award wages.

Training consists of a range of Landcare facets including nursery work, seed propagation including field work for vegetation regeneration.

Application close on January 20 and can be sent to bdm@noosalandcare.org.

The post attracted this response from one member of the public:

“I don’t think you can discriminate like that in this day and age. You can’t offer jobs to only one group of the population. It’s against the law.”

Another post suggested there were no checks made on applicants’ indigenous heritage claims.

However, Noosa Landcare maintains it is acting within the correct employment guidelines.

Its response is “these positions are as a result of a targeted program for improving the capacity of Kabi Kabi first nations people as a result of an agreement between the Department of Transport and Main Roads and the Kabi Kabi First Nations people”.

“Noosa Landcare is hosting the employment associated with the agreement.

“Further info on ‘Specified Positions’ is available here – www.humanrights.gov.au/quick-guide/12047.”