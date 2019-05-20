Landslide victory for Llew O'Brien in Wide Bay

YES: Llew O'Brien and his family celebrating his hold on Wide Bay

VOTERS in Wide Bay have rewarded sitting LNP member Llew O'Brien for a whole-hearted first term effort by handing him a 4.5 per cent swing at Saturday's federal poll.

And speculation that Mr O'Brien and his Fairfax namesake down the road, Ted O'Brien, would be returned but would have to face political life as backbenchers slowly but surely evaporated on a bleak Saturday night for Labor.

Local campaigners for the Member for Wide Bay were instead speculating on the former policeman's chances of joining the Morrison Government ministry as Opposition leader Bill Shorten conceded he was not going to do "a Hawkie” and lead the nation into the next term.

With 64 of the 66 Wide Bay booths counted by Monday, Mr O'Brien was a shoe-in by a country mile.

He won by more than 19,000 votes on a two party preferred basis with 62.69 per cent of the vote from Labor's Jason Scanes, an ex-army officer who had campaigned doggedly.

Across the nation, the Labor gains the polls were predicting simply were swept away like a political smoke screen, as the ALP vote here also slipped locally, while the Greens managed a slight increase on primary votes.

In Fairfax, the other Mr O'Brien, Ted, enjoyed a slight swing against Labor's Julie McGlone, with the LNP taking 64.73 per cent of the vote, two party preferred.

Out on the electoral trail just after polls opened, one local was voting for his very first time, intent on saving the planet.

The other was stoically standing outside the Noosaville Baptist Church handing out how to vote cards as a "true believer” in the LNP.

Eddy Powell, 18, who was with his dad Geoff lining up 20-deep to make their mark on the federal election Saturday morning, said he had followed the party election pitches "a little bit”.

Eddy was adamant what the number one priority of the elected government should be.

"It's the climate - of course the Greens are addressing it the most,” Eddy said.

Self-confessed "political junkie” dad was his electoral adviser: "He knows who to vote for.

"I'm pretty confident Labor will get in (to government), I reckon there will be a three to four per cent swing across the country,” Geoff said.

A few metres away LNP booth volunteer Wendy was politely asking the voters if they'd like to take her voting guides.

She was clocked on for the 8am-10am shift, back for a 2pm-4pm stint and then would be scrutineering into the night to help Llew O'Brien, who had already called by to rally the troops in Noosa, get across the line in Wide Bay.

"I don't do it because I love it, I do it because it's what I believe in,” she said as she posed for the Noosa News photo beside an A-frame of Mr O'Brien and underneath a church sign advertising "a home + a hope”.

Graham Bradford from Netanya Noosa dragged himself away from the delights of the Noosa Food and Wine Festival to do his democratic duty at 8.50am and said he'd hate to the see how long the queues would be at 11am that day.

He was hoping for the Morrison government to be returned.

"If you listen to it (the polls) it's only going to go one way, but hopefully common sense will prevail.”

Down at Peregian Beach Community Kindergarten, voter Paul Harbour of Marcus Beach hoped the "stupid people in government at the moment” would be turfed out.

"I want a change, Australia needs a change. The timing of Bob Hawke (his death) could not have been better, really.

"We were talking about going to New Zealand if this mob get back in.”

LNP volunteer booth co-ordinator Richard Hill said he'd seen no "dirty tactics” and was pleased with the voter card acceptance.

He believed his man, Llew O'Brien, might even earn himself a spot in Morrison ministry if the Coalition managed to fall across the line.

One animated voter declared as he left a booth that voting for the senate was akin to figuring out a Rubik's cube, but he'd finally cracked it, and "shiver me timbers” voted for the Pirate Party, "whoever they are” as his sixth and final choice.

Winning the calorie count over at the kindy cake stall were the home-baked brownies as devoted mums Kelly Carthy, Leah Scanlan and Catherine Shiel sold up a storm to help upgrade playground equipment.

The Eumundi Meats sausage sizzle was also a popular choice.