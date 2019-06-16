Lapping up hi-tech support in Cooroy

HI-TECH: Simone Flavelle from Cooroy Community Bank branch (centre) is joined by Mrs Betty McAdam and the students of 6A with their Infinity laptops this week.

IT WAS hi-tech and high-fives all-round at Cooroy State School as students of 6A showed off their Infinity laptops.

The Cooroy Bendigo Bank partnered with the school to provide the laptops to enhance students' use of technology.

In collaboration with the School's P&C and the school itself, each student from Years 3-6 was provided with the Infinity laptops used within each classroom to support students with technology integrated learning.

Some of the students pictured in Betty Mc Adam's Year 6 class this week were the first students to have access to these computers back when they were in Year 4 (2017), and have been utilising these devices in their learning for the past three years.

Cooroy has been supported by Bendigo for the past 10 years in a variety of learning programs and the partnership couldn't be stronger.

School principal Richard Barrie said the bank's support enabled the expansion of this program which will soon become invaluable for more students.

"The Infinity laptop program is an ideal way to captivate young minds and stimulate their critical thinking,” Mr Barrie said.

"Students learn not only how to use technology, but also how-to problem solve if necessary.

"The students from 6A are so excited and we're privileged to be able to deliver the program right here in Cooroy. It's a great initiative that sets us apart.”

On hand to see the laptops in use was Cooroy Comm- unity Branch manager Simone Flavelle.

She was impressed at how the school acted strateg- ically on behalf of students.

"Our branch continues to grow with Cooroy State School and its great initiatives,” she said.

"We've been supporting the school for many years, and to have the opportunity to be here with the kids and see what the Infinity laptops mean to them is fantastic. All this is possible because of the locals who choose to bank with us. It's that simple.”

To know more information about Infinity, call Cooroy State School on 5472 2100.

To make a difference to their community by where they choose to bank should call Simone and the team.